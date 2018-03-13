Court blow for Gupta companies

Judge rules Bank of Baroda has right to terminate contracts and exit SA

The Bank of Baroda has every right to terminate business contracts‚ including those of 20 Gupta-linked companies, Judge Ntendeya Mavundla said in his judgment yesterday in the Pretoria High Court. He dismissed the application by 20 Guptalinked companies which had tried to prevent Baroda from cutting its ties and withdrawing from South Africa.

“The decision by the respondent [Baroda] to exit [the] South African banking sector cannot‚ in my view‚ be interfered with by the courts‚” Mavundla said.

“I therefore conclude that the respondent’s rights to trade or not to trade supersedes whatever right‚ if any‚ the applicants might have.

“I further conclude that the balance of convenience far outweighs that of the applicants [Gupta-linked companies] and tilts in the favour of the respondent.”

The companies had also sought an interim interdict to force Baroda to comply with Judge Tati Makgoka’s judgment delivered in October and that Baroda chief executive Manoj Jha should be held in contempt of court and imprisoned for 30 days.

Makgoka had ordered Baroda to continue providing banking services to the Guptalinked companies to protect their 7 000 employees. He also prohibited the bank from ending its relationship with the Gupta businesses or closing their bank accounts.

The Gupta-linked companies argued that if Baroda left South Africa‚ it would contravene the judgment.