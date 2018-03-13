How to build case against supplier over listeriosis

Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor is gearing for a fight with Tiger Brands over the listeriosis scandal that has so far claimed 183 lives.

Spoor believes Tiger Brands‚ one of the country’s largest food manufacturers, should be held accountable for failing to protect its consumers against the deadly disease.

The class action lawsuit could be the first under the 2011 Consumer Protection Act.

Consumer Protection Act lawyer Paul Esselaar gave advice to victims on how to build a case against Tiger Brands.

It’s a first: This would be the very first class action lawsuit under the Consumer Protection Act‚ which became law in 2009.

Esselaar knows of no other class action under this act.

It is unique in that consumers do not have to prove that the company that sold them the goods was negligent in making harmful goods. This makes it easier for consumers.