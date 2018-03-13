Appointment blow for public health

Crucial vacancy still open after selected candidate opts to decline offer

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s hopes of cleaning up the public health department by filling a crucial vacancy have been dashed with its chosen candidate, Nokuthula Mgijima, rejecting the city’s offer. The position has been vacant for more than a year after former public health executive director Andile Tolom asked to be demoted in December 2016, citing health reasons.

The department is responsible for refuse collection and cleaning of streets, parks and cemeteries.

Mgijima was meant to start on March 1 but has opted to remain with the Umzumbe Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

“My organisation did not want to lose me. When you are good, you are good,” she said.

Public health portfolio head, councillor Lance Grootboom, said the vacancy had created instability in the department.

“The biggest issue with the vacancy is that there is no [administrative] leadership,” he said. “What leadership do you bring in three months?

“What can you achieve in three months with a department that has a capital budget of R3-billion a year?”

Officials can only be in an acting position for three months, according to legislation.

Presently, parks and cemeteries director Tsietsi Mokonenyane is the acting public health boss.

“We have money and projects that are allocated for the year – having an executive director who might be there for only three months brings a little instability,” Grootboom said.