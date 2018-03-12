Two arrested with 6000 pain tablets

Two women carrying prescription drugs were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two – aged 31 and 38 – were spotted walking along Stanford Road by PE Flying Squad members at about 11am on Sunday.

“As the women saw the police vehicle, they hastily walked into the parking area at the hospital,” Naidu said.

“Members approached them and after searching their bag found 6 000 stilpane tablets and cash. The women could not provide a reasonable explanation as to the possession of such a large quantity.”

The women – both from George – were arrested on a charge of dealing / illegal possession of prescribed medication under the Medicine Control Act.

They are expected to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday (12/03/18).