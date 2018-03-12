Twelve robbers raid Motherwell OK Furniture Store

A gang of 12 robbers raided the OK Furniture Store in the Motherwell Shopping Complex during a midday heist on Sunday.

According to police, the gang – who were armed with guns – raided the store while several customers and staff were inside.

The gang is thought to be the same group that shot at a police officer during a robbery at Swartkops Spar and Tops at Spar on Friday evening.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that when the gunmen entered the OK Furniture Store they ushered several customers and staff to the back of the shop.

“While some of the robbers held staff and customers at gunpoint, the other robbers were ransacking the shop.All the customers were also robbed during the incident,” he said.

“A total of 10 cellphones were stolen from customers and another 70 cellphones, that were on display in the store, were also taken.

There were also eight 8 laptops and tablets taken as well as a Plasma television sets and some money,” he added.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The Swartkops robbery on Friday saw both Spar and Tops at Spar robbed in less than three 3 minutes and, according to staff, appeared to be “well organised”.

Beetge said that this is thought to be the same group police have been searching for over the weekend.

“Detectives have been working around the clock and spent the entire weekend following up leads and taking suspects in for questioning.” ,” he added.

No arrests have been made.

Two cases of armed robbery and a case of attempted murder – related to the police officer being shot at – are being investigated.