Services bills- but no house

Municipal debt shock for PE woman not informed of RDP property allocated to her

A Nelson Mandela Bay woman is still destitute five years after her RDP house was approved but allocated to another resident. Thozama Charles, 54, said she submitted her first application for an RDP house in Motherwell 15 years ago.

Thereafter, she never received any form of communication from the municipality updating her on the status of the application – until five years ago, when she started getting threats from debt collectors representing the municipality.

Charles said that, in June 2012, she was shocked when she received a bill of more than R25 000 for services on a property she had never set foot on.

A warrant of execution was also issued by municipal lawyers for the house in Koliti Street, Ikamvelihle.

Charles said when she took the matter up in 2012 with the municipality, she was told the officials could not trace her to inform her that her application had been successful.

“That is far from the truth. I have always lived with my brother and used his address in Zwide, while waiting for this house.