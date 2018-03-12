SARS commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly instructed a witness to “feign illness” and not report for an interview scheduled with KPMG in 2015.

This is one of the allegations former SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay made in an explosive letter sent to the National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Shaun Abrahams on Monday.

“The effect thereof was that material facts known to Mr [Hendrick] Lombard were omitted in the KPMG report including‚ inter alia‚ ‘Sunday Evenings’‚” the letter states‚ regarding the allegation of Moyane’s interference.

Lombard was one of two whistleblowers linked to operation Project Sunday Evenings‚ a project allegedly established to spy on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The NPA was prosecuting former police commissioner Jackie Selebi at the time.

Pillay’s letter comes as the Hawks seek to revive their case against the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.

KPMG withdrew all its findings‚ recommendations and conclusions around its report into the SARS “rogue unit” in September last year.

The report was used in the downfall of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Pillay and former tax officials Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg were served summons on Friday and have denied any wrongdoing. The charges could be related to an alleged payment of R100‚000 in cash to “rogue unit whistleblower” and fellow SARS employee Lombard.

The trio are set to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9 for allegedly contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg said on Friday that this latest action of the National Prosecuting Authority was not surprising given that NPA has “consistently demonstrated clear bias and malice‚ which appear to have been driven by the concerns of [SARS commissioner Tom] Moyane”.

TimesLIVE has learned that the appearance would be under the same case Moyane laid as part of a wider plan to discredit Pillay‚ one of the individuals touted as Moyane’s replacement.

This is a developing story.

– Additional reporting by Sabelo Skiti