Pay fines – or else

More than 36 000 road users with outstanding warrants of arrest in Nelson Mandela Bay will be blocked from renewing their driver’s licences from April 2.

As part of its revenue-collection efforts, the municipality will implement the Electronic National Administration Traffic Information System (eNatis) block-A programme, which blocks road users with outstanding fines from accessing the city’s traffic services.

The metro is trying to collect R28-million in fines owed by 36 100 residents.

This emerged at a safety and security portfolio committee meeting on Friday.

Committee chairman John Best said it was all systems go for the programme.

This comes after the national Transport Department backtracked on the decision to implement the eNatis programme in the metro last year.

Best said they had finally been given the go-ahead after making presentations to the Road Traffic Management Corporation.

“If you have a warrant outstanding, then you cannot go and renew your driver’s licence until you pay your fine,” he said.

“My plea to everybody is that you pay your outstanding warrants and fines immediately.

“The reason why we have lawlessness on our roads is because we are writing the tickets, but there is no recourse.

“People aren’t paying – and we found out that 60% of the cases were withdrawn in the courts.”

Best said that since appointing a director for traffic and licensing, the metro had seen a decline in the number of cases withdrawn and an increase in prosecutions.

“We can fine drivers [for failing to stop at] stop streets and red [traffic] lights, and taxis pulling passengers in and pushing them out in the middle of the road, and we are fining them,” Best said.

ANC councillor Andile Mfunda said that the action would upset residents.