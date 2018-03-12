Paddlers stopped by hippos

Eight kayakers were forced to abandon their paddle along the Great Fish River at the weekend after a pod of hippos blocked their way.

Emergency workers and the National Sea Rescue Institute launched a rescue operation to retrieve the group late yesterday afternoon.

A search was subsequently launched when it was discovered that two of the group were missing after they went to look for help.

A police helicopter and the air force were placed on standby.

However, by late last night the entire group had been located and had notified rescue workers that they intended to stay there overnight.

The paddlers were stuck about 10km upriver from the mouth with no food or water.

NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said the alarm was raised by friends and family yesterday afternoon, after the paddlers had failed to arrive at their destination on Saturday afternoon and then also missed arriving at their final destination yesterday.

Lambinon said earlier yesterday the group of male and female paddlers had been dropped off higher up the river on Friday and were paddling downstream.

A private aircraft volunteered to assist the NSRI in an initial search and the paddlers’ location was found about 10km upstream.