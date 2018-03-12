Garage in North End hit twice

The Engen North End service station in Port Elizabeth was robbed twice, possibly by the same gang, in separate robberies at the weekend.

The latest robbery happened at about 11pm on Saturday night when four men – one armed with a firearm – entered the Engen Quickshop in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.

Four men had parked a Toyota Avanza nearby to use as a getaway car, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“It is alleged that four men entered the shop and took two pies. When the cashier told them the price, a firearm was pointed at her and a fifth suspect entered,” Naidu said.

“They demanded the cash from the till and helped themselves to chips, pies, cigarettes and cool drinks before leaving,” she said.