Garage in North End hit twice
The Engen North End service station in Port Elizabeth was robbed twice, possibly by the same gang, in separate robberies at the weekend.
The latest robbery happened at about 11pm on Saturday night when four men – one armed with a firearm – entered the Engen Quickshop in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.
Four men had parked a Toyota Avanza nearby to use as a getaway car, police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
“It is alleged that four men entered the shop and took two pies. When the cashier told them the price, a firearm was pointed at her and a fifth suspect entered,” Naidu said.
“They demanded the cash from the till and helped themselves to chips, pies, cigarettes and cool drinks before leaving,” she said.
“The suspects ran to a white Toyota Avanza which was parked nearby and sped off.”
The robbery came only a day after the same Engen Quickshop was robbed.
“It is alleged that on Friday evening at about the same time, a white VW Golf stopped at the petrol station to refuel.
Two suspects then ran into the shop, produced a firearm and robbed the cashier.
“They also helped themselves to cigarettes and cooldrinks before fleeing in the waiting vehicle.”
Asked if it was the same gang, Naidu said that it was being investigated and it was very possibly the same robbers.