Detective hospitalised after collision with ‘drunk’ guard

A Port Elizabeth police detective was hospitalised after a suspected drunken Fidelity Security guard crashed head-on into a police vehicle in Motherwell on Monday morning.

While the officer waited for medical assistance, his work laptop was also stolen out of the vehicle.

The collision took place near the R335 and Ngedle Street intersection at about 5.45am. Motherwell police station detective Captain Deon Gerber, 58, was en route to work while the 49-year-old security guard was on his way to fetch a colleague.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said a third vehicle – a VW Golf – was also involved in the accident.

“It is alleged that the unmarked security vehicle was travelling towards the N2 on the R335 while the police vehicle was travelling in the Addo direction.

“The security guard allegedly overtook a VW Golf and in doing so, collided head-on with the police vehicle,” he added.

“The breathalyzer reading of the driver of the security vehicle showed he was at least three times over the legal alcohol limit. The security guard was arrested and taken to hospital to have his blood drawn.”

The police and security vehicles were both impounded for investigation.

By 11am, police had arrested two men who were attempting to sell Gerber’s work laptop to a second–hand dealership in Commercial Road, Sidwell.

Asked about Gerber’s condition, Beetge said he had been transferred to the high–care unit at Mercantile Hospital in preparation for an operation to stop the internal bleeding.