President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza have extended an olive branch to EFF leader Julius Malema and others‚ urging them to return “home” to the ANC.

“We would love to have Julius Malema back in the ANC. He is still ANC down‚ deep in his heart‚” Ramaphosa said yesterday. He also urged others to rejoin the ANC. “The ANC is the home of many political parties that splintered out of it and we would like to build unity among all our people.”

Mabuza said earlier yesterday that he had a “special space in my heart” for Malema.

“We had times together. He knows,” Mabuza said.

“When he was in the ANC‚ I supported him to be the president of the youth league and I remember comrade Julius saying‚ ‘My blood is black‚ green and gold. I will never leave the ANC’.

“The ANC will be better off with him inside the fold‚ so I am going to do my best to request him to reconsider coming back home.”