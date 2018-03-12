Bus fire extinguisher accidentally set off- Algoa Bus CEO

A fire extinguisher that caused panic on a public bus on Monday morning was accidentally set off.

Algoa Bus CEO Sicelo Duze said, after viewing on-board video footage of the incident, that the extinguisher’s safety pin snagged a pupil’s bag.

Duze said neither the bus driver nor the pupil were injured.

However, several others sustained minor injuries.

“The stampede caused the injuries but I guess people got a fright and were trying to get off the bus,” he said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8am in Mendi Road, New Brighton.

Earlier, Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said 16 people had been injured when “a white powder engulfed the passengers who were in the bus, causing panic and chaos”.

Passengers were taken to Dora Nginza, Mercantile and Livingstone hospitals.

“Four passengers suffered possible spinal injuries in the ensuing stampede,” he said.

“Twelve suffered light injuries and were treated for respiratory problems.”

Kupelo said the condition of three others were not known as they were taken to hospital by private vehicle.