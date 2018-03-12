Band vows to play on

Crowd backs St George’s institution asked to tone it down during test

Members of the St George’s Brass Band have vowed to continue playing their tunes in the stands while international cricket is being played at St George’s Park.

That was the promise from band secretary Nathan Meyer yesterday after the band were asked to pipe down due to their sound making it difficult for umpires to hear during the match on Saturday.

“It started on Friday, when the stadium manager came to us and asked us to play between overs and when a boundary was hit,” Meyer said.

“I felt really bad, and I’m sure other members feel the same, because the band have been playing here for the last 22 years and it was never a problem,” he said.

Meyer said they had a meeting with match officials and the stadium manager on Friday and again yesterday to discuss when they were allowed to play.

Band chairman Bernard Leander said another meeting was held yesterday morning and all issues were sorted out.

In the meeting, it was agreed that the band would scale down from 35 members to 15.

They were also asked to play more softly when spin bowlers came into the attack.

Asked why the band had left the stadium on Saturday, he said it was “to gather all of our members and convey the messages obtained in the meetings held earlier”.

“We were not banned from the stadium or anything like that,” he said.