Shotspotter curbs gun violence

Crime fighting efforts and strict policing have paid off for the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

Gun shots fired in Helenvale have decreased from 120 in December to 52 in January.

The city also recorded 59 road accidents in January, a decline from 88 accidents recorded in January last year.

This is according to a report presented to the safety and security portfolio committee on Friday.

Safety and security portfolio head John Best said the drop in incidents could be attributed to the Shotspotter pilot project and more traffic cameras installed along Bay roads.

“We have found that since we installed Shotspotter there has been a major decline in shots fired, so much so that there have been 22 days where no shots were fired.”

Best said since the installation, the metro police and South African Police Service (SAPS) could respond quickly and arrest the perpetrators on the spot.

“SAPS have arrested 17 people and we have arrested six,” he said,

“[About] 99% of all the shots that are fired are not reported to the authorities.

“We never knew that these shots had been fired and when we installed Shotspotter, we then realised what the problem was.