Paddlers cut off by herd of Hippos

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred is heading a rescue operation on the Fish River involving seven paddlers who have been cut off by a pod of hippos and two members of the paddling group who have gone missing.

On Sunday, the NSRI were alerted by friends and family of the nine paddlers that the group, consisting of men and women, was overdue.

A private aircraft volunteered to assist in an initial search and the paddlers’ location was found about 10km upstream.

NSRI said in a statement that communication has been established with a group of seven paddlers and they appeared to be safe but were cut off from continuing downstream by a pod of hippos. Two paddlers who ventured off to seek help during the night had not returned and were still missing.

The police were alerted and the SA Air Force has also been placed on alert while NSRI and emergency services were investigating to determine the best way to extract the paddlers and to launch a search for the two missing men.

This is a developing story.