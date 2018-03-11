Archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu said yesterday he had been mortified when he heard that award-winning South African author Ishtiyaq Shukri had been sexually abused by Anglican priests in Kimberley.

In a statement issued this week by his publisher‚ Jacana‚ Shukri lashed out at Tutu over his decision last month to step down as an Oxfam ambassador in the wake of a sex scandal that rocked the international aid organisation.

Early last month it was reported that Oxfam staff had paid for sex with prostitutes in Haiti while in the country after the devastating 2010 earthquake. It is alleged the organisation’s money was used for this.

While not stating outright that his resignation was due to the revelations – instead saying it was linked to his retirement from public commitments – Tutu’s office said in a statement that the 86-year-old Nobel peace prize laureate was disappointed by the news.

But Shukri described this stance as hypocritical.

“When Archbishop Tutu made his statement about Oxfam‚ saying that he is ‘deeply disappointed’ about the sex scandal‚ I was reminded of all the times I had been sexually abused by Anglican priests.”