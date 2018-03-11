Manana determined to put golden foot forward

Former Springbok halfway to try line in dance competition, writes Athena O’Reilly

With the waltz, jive and American smooth firmly under his belt, former Springbok and Dancing With The Stars contestant Thando Manana hopes to dance his way further into South Africans’ hearts with this week’s episode.

Relieved to have reached the halfway mark of the show – to be aired tomorrow – Manana, 39, of New Brighton, said while anyone could be knocked out of the game he was determined to entertain viewers and enjoy his journey. “If you look from where I started in the show to where I am now – and the hard work and determination that I have put in to be better each week – it makes me happy to be at the halfway mark,” he said. “I can never go into a battle without wanting to be at least victorious or having achieved some of the goals I have set for myself. “It is a matter of self-belief and entertaining the viewers while trying to put your best foot forward,” he said. Manana is also an author, rugby commentator and member of the infamous Room Dividers team on MetroFM. He said his progress in the show had proved that even someone of his stature could be light on his feet.

“With this week’s show coming up I just want to make sure that we advance. “We have reached that stage in the competition now where the judges score you more on technique, but fortunately the public also have a say in whether you stay on or have to pack your bags. “I am also proof that someone of my build and bulkiness can be light on their feet, I was looked at differently after being able to do all the dance styles we have done so far.” Manana joined the cast of celebrity contestants – including former Bafana Bafana soccer star Delron Buckley and award-winning actress Zola Nombona – and is partnered with fellow Port Elizabeth-born Michelle Oppenshaw, an international dancing judge. Speaking about the live elimination shows, Manana said it was never easy seeing someone leave the competition. “It is a nail-biting experience. I try not to show any emotions, but you do feel a sense of relief when you are called to the tower and I am just so thankful in that moment. “But before 8pm I go through all these emotions, hoping that people have voted enough. It has its deja vu moments, but in that moment you can’t really be putting yourself under pressure because when it is your time to leave the competition then it is your time,” he said. Manana said while he was dancing to the best of his ability, he was thankful for all the support from his fans, especially after facing off against former contestant Thembisa Mdoda last week. “I hope I have the support of the Eastern Cape and Port Elizabeth in particular. I am doing this for them and pushing to bring home the gold.”