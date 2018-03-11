Dlamini-Zuma calls for ‘gender budgeting’

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has explained comments she made during a panel discussion at an ANC Women’s League dialogue on International Women’s Day in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

She said she called on leaders in government to use gender budgeting as a tool for economic emancipation of women.

“Gender budgeting is a way for governments to promote equality through fiscal policy,” she said.

“It involves analysing a budget’s differing impacts on men and women and allocating money accordingly‚ as well as setting targets – such as equal school enrolment for girls – and directing funds to meet them.”

The ANCWL needed to put forward policies that led the emancipation of women, she said.