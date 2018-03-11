Cyclist killed in accident during Cape Town Cycle Tour

A cyclist taking part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday has died after being injured in an accident‚ the organisers have confirmed.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust said that the 40-year-old male cyclist was involved in an accident involving a group of 20 cyclists on Wynberg Hill.

It said he had received immediate medical attention at the scene but that “tragically‚ his injuries proved fatal”.

“Our sincere condolences to his family‚ who have been advised.

“No further details will be made available until our medical briefing at 15h00 this afternoon‚” the trust said in a brief communique.