Businessman accused of killing wife granted bail

Cape Town businessman Rob Packham‚ who is accused of murdering his wife Gill‚ was released on bail of R50 000 on Friday.

He was released under strict conditions, including house arrest – unless he was at work.

The body of Gill Packham‚ a secretary at Springfield Convent School in Wynberg‚ was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW behind Diep River railway station three weeks ago after she went missing on February 22.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway told the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court: “It is a serious crime that the accused is being charged with, but it is our submission that this alone is not enough reason to keep him in custody.”