Businessman accused of killing wife granted bail
Cape Town businessman Rob Packham‚ who is accused of murdering his wife Gill‚ was released on bail of R50 000 on Friday.
He was released under strict conditions, including house arrest – unless he was at work.
The body of Gill Packham‚ a secretary at Springfield Convent School in Wynberg‚ was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW behind Diep River railway station three weeks ago after she went missing on February 22.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway told the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court: “It is a serious crime that the accused is being charged with, but it is our submission that this alone is not enough reason to keep him in custody.”
Packham’s lawyer Ben Mathewson told the court his client intended pleading not guilty.
Packham started sobbing softly as Mathewson read out his affidavit which explained that his daughters needed him after losing their mother and that after losing his wife he equally needed his daughters.
His daughters were present in court. He said his eldest daughter was 27 and lived in the UK, where she was a teacher. His younger daughter is 25 and recently graduated from Stellenbosch University.
Galloway said strict bail conditions would ensure that he did not flee the country.
Judge Goolam Bawa granted bail and ruled that Packham be placed under house arrest.