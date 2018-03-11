Bay motorcycle unit could ride again
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is hoping to bring back its motorcycle unit, safety and security boss Keith Meyer said on Friday.
However, this is hampered by the staff shortages in its mounted unit.
Officers who are licensed to ride the motorcycles are among the few qualified to ride the horses in the mounted unit.
This was revealed at a safety and security portfolio committee meeting yesterday.
“We are definitely looking at all the issues. I am pushing hard to get our motorcycles back on the roads, specifically in the afternoons and in the mornings,” Meyer said.
“It is very important that we patrol the main routes in Nelson Mandela Bay so residents can see that there are indeed traffic officers on the roads.”
Traffic and licensing director Warren Prins said the mounted unit faced several challenges, including premises to house the horses.
“In terms of our accreditation, we need a ranch officer.
“One of the riders also requested to be moved to join the city’s motorcycle unit,” Prins said.
“I’m sitting with a challenge with how to go forward with this.”
Portfolio head John Best said the mounted unit would not be abolished, but would instead be enhanced.
“We are not going to abolish the equestrian unit.
“We must look at the youngsters who have come on board and females as well and get them qualified to be able to ride the horses.”
Best said the challenge was that all the qualified horse riders were also the only qualified motorcycle riders.
“We are going to look at ways to enhance the equestrian unit.”
A report on how the mounted unit will be enhanced as well as a report on the taxi unit and motorcycle unit will be tabled at the next committee meeting.
DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach suggested that the municipality partner with a private horse-riding school to train the officers.
“I know the horses we get for free,” Rautenbach said.
“I am in favour of the unit. Over the years they have done a sterling job – in the eyes of the community as well.”