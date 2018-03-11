Bay motorcycle unit could ride again

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is hoping to bring back its motorcycle unit, safety and security boss Keith Meyer said on Friday.

However, this is hampered by the staff shortages in its mounted unit.

Officers who are licensed to ride the motorcycles are among the few qualified to ride the horses in the mounted unit.

This was revealed at a safety and security portfolio committee meeting yesterday.

“We are definitely looking at all the issues. I am pushing hard to get our motorcycles back on the roads, specifically in the afternoons and in the mornings,” Meyer said.

“It is very important that we patrol the main routes in Nelson Mandela Bay so residents can see that there are indeed traffic officers on the roads.”

Traffic and licensing director Warren Prins said the mounted unit faced several challenges, including premises to house the horses.

“In terms of our accreditation, we need a ranch officer.

“One of the riders also requested to be moved to join the city’s motorcycle unit,” Prins said.