Woman dies in N2 accident near Jeffreys Bay

A 46-year-old woman died on Friday night when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident on the N2 near Kabeljous, Jeffreys Bay.

According to Sergeant Majola Nkohli it is believed that a cream Nissan bakkie with a trailer travelling towards Port Elizabeth was slightly parked on the roadside with a tyre puncture. Another vehicle, a silver Peugeot hatchback traveling in the same direction swerved to avoid colliding with the trailer and lost control.

The woman who is from George was a passenger on the Peugeot, she was declared dead on the scene.

Three other injured passengers including the driver were taken to Humansdorp Hospital. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide