Latest:
News 

Woman dies in N2 accident near Jeffreys Bay

Herald Reporter 0 Comment
Picture: Supplied

A 46-year-old woman died on Friday night when the car she was travelling in was involved in an accident on the N2 near Kabeljous, Jeffreys Bay.

According to Sergeant  Majola Nkohli it is believed that a cream Nissan bakkie with a trailer travelling towards Port Elizabeth was slightly parked on the roadside with a tyre puncture. Another vehicle, a silver Peugeot hatchback traveling in the same direction swerved to avoid colliding with the trailer and lost control.

The woman who is from George was a passenger on the Peugeot, she was declared dead on the scene.

Three other injured passengers including the driver were taken to Humansdorp Hospital. Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide

 

You May Also Like

Live music concert hits high note for Bay fans

Herald Reporter 0

Eastern Cape’s most wanted men

Malibongwe Dayimani 0

First ‘precautionary suspension’ in sex-for-jobs scandal

TMG Editor 0

Leave a Reply