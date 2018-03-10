Trollip set for trying time on two fronts

The next 28 days are set to be among the most trying for Athol Trollip. Not only is his mayorship in Nelson Mandela Bay under threat, as the EFF pushes to lead a vote of no confidence against him, he will also be fighting to retain his position as federal chairman of the DA.

It will all unfold over a period of two days next month. But that is if the EFF gets its way for a special council sitting to be held on April 6 – the same day that the DA’s two-day federal congress kicks off in Tshwane.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack said he had received the EFF’s request for a special meeting. The next council meeting is scheduled for March 29, according to the council’s calendar of meetings.

“I have received the motion. I will attend to that when I get back [to work] next week,” Lawack said.

Asked what would inform his decision to either approve or deny the request, Lawack said he was not at liberty to say. “What I can say is that the matter is under consideration,” he said. The significance of passing the motion on April 6, according to EFF leader Julius Malema, was in honour of the anniversary of the formation of the PAC and the hanging of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Solomon Mahlangu, and to mark the day that Jan van Riebeeck arrived in the Cape. The plan to go after Trollip specifically, and not to withdraw the EFF’s support from the two DA mayors in Tshwane and Johannesburg, was to touch the “heart of the DA”, Malema had reportedly said. This is to punish the party for its decision to oppose land expropriation, which Malema said seeks to maintain white supremacy and the indignity of black people. For the EFF’s motion to succeed, Trollip’s detractors would need 61 votes. Out of a council of 120 seats, the DA with its coalition partners COPE and the ACDP have a combined 59 seats, while the ANC has 50, the EFF 6, the UDM 2 and the PA, AIC and United Front (UF) one seat each. Meanwhile, this week nominations for leadership positions in the DA opened up, allowing members to openly lobby for their preferred candidates. Trollip, who is running for re-election for the chairmanship, is expected to go up against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Both men have a significant following within the party, with some in the DA saying it would be a tight race. The congress will be held at the Tshwane Events Centre, with about 2 000 delegates expected to attend. A senior party insider claimed the majority of provinces were leaning toward electing a new chairman. “Solly [Msimanga] will have the support of Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga,” the insider said. “The Eastern Cape, which is Trollip’s home base, is divided and some in the Western Cape are not happy with the treatment of [Cape Town mayor] Patricia De Lille. “If one looks at the numbers, there’s a real chance that Trollip stands to lose both the mayorship and his seat as the number two of the party.” While speculation was rife that Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer would have a go against Trollip for the chairmanship, she is said to have since recanted upon hearing that Msimanga would be contesting. Another DA insider said: “She was supposed to contest against Athol Trollip, but Solly has a lot of support. “She has a lot of support in the Western Cape, so if she gets on to Solly’s campaign team, she will bring quite a number of votes for him from that province.”

Schafer told Weekend Post that she had not yet made a final decision. “I am unlikely to be contesting, and have certainly not decided on anybody I will be supporting,” Schafer said. Meanwhile, party leaders of the various provinces – who have a significant influence over which way their fellow members will vote – have started pronouncing on their preferences. DA Gauteng leader John Moodey said Msimanga had not yet indicated if he would contest the chairperson or deputy chairperson positions. “I have said that I will support his endeavours, whatever he decides,” Moodey said. Gauteng will have the second-largest delegation at the congress. Moodey said he would back federal council chairman James Selfe for re-election and Thomas Walters as his deputy. “We have a very critical election ahead of us next year and we will need that institutional knowledge. “We can’t afford a change of guard at the federal council level,” Moodey said. DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said Trollip’s work over the years was a testament to the fact that he was a credible candidate. “He is an independent thinker and outspoken, and we need that kind of leadership at a national level . . . You don’t change people for doing well. You change them for not doing well,” Bhanga said. DA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango said his preference for Msimanga to take over as chairman did not mean he was anti-Trollip. “I made my decision about who to support because I believe this individual can take us to the 2019 elections and beyond,” Mncwango said “I have respect for Athol. He did well in the Eastern Cape and as mayor. I still think he is doing a good job. “But I believe Solly is the leader we need if we want to break the ANC and take them below 50% in the elections. “We need to supplement [leader] Mmusi [Maimane] and ensure he has a strong team behind him who can engage robustly with people in the rural areas.” DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, who will lead the largest delegation at the conference, said he wanted to first see who was vying for positions before saying who he would support. “When I decide who to support, it will be based on principle, not individuals. “But I have to say that I am a firm believer in diversity,” Madikizela said. Trollip and Msimanga did not respond to questions sent by Weekend Post.