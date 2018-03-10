Sectional title owners cry foul over water meter law
Townhouse dwellers worried about installation costs, writes Tremaine van Aardt
Sectional title property owners have expressed mixed reactions to the announcement by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality that every unit is required to install water meters – which will see residents paying their own water bills, potentially in addition to regular levies.
Some sectional title owners who initially rejoiced at the news are now crying foul as it has come to light that an expected reduction in water bills does not necessarily mean reduced monthly levies.
The municipality has given sectional title owners until February 2020 to install individual water meters.
Sectional title deeds cover semidetached houses, townhouses, flats and apartments.
Weekend Post spoke to eight residents from various townhouse complexes, who all raised concerns about the implementation costs.
Metz Gardens resident Andrew Niemand said: “This bylaw is ridiculous. We pay levies, bond and rates. I haven’t been promoted, so where we are supposed to find this additional money for water meters is a mystery.”
Niemand was echoed by Viking Village resident Jenilee van der Byl.
“The owners will have to bear the brunt of paying for installations over the next two years, and should you decide to sell, the next owner benefits from your payments made prior, which is also unfair.”
Jack Allers, from Trafalgar and BellBuoy Property groups that collectively manage about 300 townhouse complexes around the city, said while owners might save on water bills, it would cost thousands more to install the water meters.
He said while levies might drop between 15% and 30% as a result of the water bill being removed from the levy fee, it could be replaced by a new levy to compensate for the installation costs for the meters.
Several online suppliers priced various water meters from R350 to R2 000, excluding installation costs.
Jack Allers Property group director Gary Engelbrecht said the entire pipe systems might have to be adjusted to accommodate the new bylaw.
“If the body corporate does not have sufficient money to [install water meters] then they would need to raise a special levy or borrow the money on behalf of the scheme.
“Ultimately, the individual owner pays for it,” Engelbrecht said.
“It is preferable that they pay for what they use as opposed to the levies.
“Pipe-work was not originally styled for individual meters – the schemes’ layout in townhouse complexes and blocks of flats may need to be modified to accommodate the fact that they now have to have an individual meter.
“This is an expensive exercise and not as simple as just installing a meter. Owners now need to find money in order to pay for this.”
Bellbuoy managing director Shannon Moore-Barnes said the advantages would be that owners would pay only for water they used, while also giving stricter control and help with leak detection.
“However, there will be additional administrative and financial challenges,” MooreBarnes said.
“Monthly statements will have to be sent as the cost for water will vary monthly depending on usage.
“The trustees would also need to be mindful of how the installation will be funded, as reserves can only be used if they are in terms of the repair, maintenance and replacement plan.
“Therefore, schemes would need to begin preparing for this project by getting quotes, advising owners of the options, passing the ordinary resolution in general meeting and making provision in the administrative fund for this purpose.”
Trafalgar sectional title manager Joy Leibach said the vast majority of their schemes were pleased at this approach. However, all were concerned with regard to the financial implications.
“The responsibility falls on the scheme to fund this process. However, it is scheme-dependant on how the funds are raised or allocated,” Leibach said.
“For the schemes, the financing and installation may become cumbersome, as many schemes have not budgeted for this expense in their current financial year.”
Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the need for individual metering had been contained in the bylaw since 2010.
“Individual metering assists with the equitable charging of water consumed and therefore, could actually assist the body corporate or agencies in raising accurate levies,” he said.
“By making this more equitable. it will actually support community living schemes.”