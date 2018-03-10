Project aims to unlock potential in metro

Your city needs you. That was the clarion call yesterday from Project Nelson Mandela Bay, a good-citizen initiative which is striving to release the metro’s hidden potential.

Speaking at a morning meeting at the NMB Chamber of Business, the project’s acting chief executive, public relations practitioner Michelle Brown, said Project Nelson Mandela Bay was a logical business intervention driven by passionate citizens.

“This metro is brimming with untold possibilities. It’s South Africa’s best-kept secret.

“But we need citizens to commit whatever they can – their wisdom, experience, time or money – to help unlock our true potential.”

Brown said the role of Project Nelson Mandela Bay was to be a catalyst for sustainable development in the metro.

To this end it has established task teams to pull together diverse initiatives, leverage investment and partnerships and drive positive change.

Devereaux Joubert of The Code Group outlined an initiative that the Connected City task team is driving in conjunction with Imobia and the metro, to install WiFi at the Greenacres taxi rank.

If the iniative proved successful, the aim would be to roll the same model out around the metro, he said.

Nicola Smith of Amobia said the initiative was aimed at empowering Bay citizens.