‘Polony almost killed me’

Woman tells of her battle to beat deadly listeriosis

After eating a single piece of polony between two slices of white bread Rina Adriaanse almost died, but it was only when she woke up in a hospital that the seriousness of listeriosis hit home.

Adriaanse, 53, who lives in Windvogel with her two sons and her family, is one of 11 patients from Nelson Mandela Bay who have been diagnosed with the potentially fatal bacterial infection.

Adriaanse, who fell ill three weeks ago, said: “Then we didn’t think much about it because we didn’t know that polony could make you ill, but two days before I got ill I had a plain polony sandwich at my brother’s house in Gelvandale.

“I started vomiting and I had diarrhoea for two days. We thought it was a stomach bug.”

Two days later, Adriaanse was still ill and her sister, Martha, took her to the West End clinic.

“They referred me to Livingstone Hospital,” she said, adding that before she could get there she had collapsed and her sister had rushed her to the hospital.

Hours later she woke up and realised she was in the casualty unit.

Adriaanse was diagnosed with listeriosis meningitis – a potentially fatal bacterial infection of the brain – caused by the listeria bacteria.

“The nurses would come and tell me bits of news. I was alone in the ward so I was listening to what people were saying.

“I know I am lucky to have survived this. A lot of people were killed by this illness.

“It is just through the mercy of the Lord that I made it.”

Adriaanse was placed under the care of the head of the department of infectious diseases, Dr John Black, and his team.

“It was just normal pink polony on two pieces of bread. I almost can’t believe that it made me that ill,” she said.

Adriaanse said while she used to eat polony “every now and again”, she would never buy it again.

“Until I got ill I didn’t know about listeriosis.

“On Sunday the nurses came to tell me that it was the polony that made me ill.” Adriaanse is completing a 21-day course of antibiotics.

“I hope I can go home next week. People have been very good to me at this hospital.

“Everybody is so friendly. They looked after me so well, all of them – the doctors and my nurses. I am grateful.”

Adriaanse said she would be happy to go home as she was missing her children.

South Africa is experiencing the biggest listeriosis outbreak in global history.