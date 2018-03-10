Man arrested for death of woman outside tarvern

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of Jeanette Zono, 26, who was stabbed outside a tavern in St Francis Bay Friday night.

According to Sergeant Majola Nkohli it is alleged that the deceased, was inside a tavern in Roman Street in Sea Vista when her boyfriend arrived and wanted to see her outside the premises, she followed him and she was fatally stabbed once in the upper body. She died at the scene.

“At this stage the reason for the attack is unknown”. Nkohli said

The suspect will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.