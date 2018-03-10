Ford Kuga report ready soon
The National Consumer Commission is in the final stages of its investigation into the Ford Kuga debacle, which saw several vehicles go up in flames‚ and plans to wrap up its probe by the end of this month‚ commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said yesterday.
The target date for completing the report and having it finally approved is the end of April.
The fires affected the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost and the commission’s first response was to initiate a product recall under the Consumer Protection Act.
An arrangement has been made between the commission and the attorneys of Ford Motor Company of SA (FMCSA) that the commission will provide them with draft findings and recommendations prior to the commission approving the final report‚ Mohamed told parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee.
He said the overarching objective of the investigation was to establish whether FMCSA or its sister companies in Spain and the US had perhaps committed a “prohibited conduct” by supplying the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost into the South African market.
There were allegations that the cars were recalled in other markets and then dumped in SA and the commission had looked into these claims.The investigation would also look into the origin of these vehicles sent to South Africa.
FMCSA has informed the commission that all the vehicles were manufactured in Spain.
Mohamed said the probe also sought to determine whether the complainants had recourse within the Consumer Protection Act.
The complainants were those whose cars had caught fire or had defects; who claimed economic loss as a result of the alleged drop in the value of their motor vehicles; and consumers who were afraid that their lives and safety were at stake and therefore did not wish to drive the Ford Kugas.