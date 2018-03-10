The National Consumer Commission is in the final stages of its investigation into the Ford Kuga debacle, which saw several vehicles go up in flames‚ and plans to wrap up its probe by the end of this month‚ commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed said yesterday.

The target date for completing the report and having it finally approved is the end of April.

The fires affected the Ford Kuga 1.6 Ecoboost and the commission’s first response was to initiate a product recall under the Consumer Protection Act.

An arrangement has been made between the commission and the attorneys of Ford Motor Company of SA (FMCSA) that the commission will provide them with draft findings and recommendations prior to the commission approving the final report‚ Mohamed told parliament’s trade and industry portfolio committee.