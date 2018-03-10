The Canadian bank that lent the Guptas 41-million Canadian dollars (R377-million) to buy their Bombardier jet urgently want to get their hands on the plane‚ saying they fear it could be seized by the asset forfeiture unit.

Advocate Alfred Cockrell‚ appearing for Export Development Canada (EDC)‚ said the Hawks raids on Gupta homes‚ AFU preservation orders for their properties and bank accounts, and the family’s decision to switch off the tracking device on their jet had prompted the bank to go to court urgently to ground the aircraft.

The EDC wants the Bombardier Global 6 000 with the tail number ZS-OAK grounded because the family defaulted on repayments and to stop it from being used to commit crimes or flee from justice.

The bank’s application to ground the jet was being heard in the South Gauteng High Court yesterday. The application was brought pending the outcome of legal proceedings in the United Kingdom to determine whether the bank lawfully terminated its loan agreement with the Guptas.

If the Guptas refuse to surrender the jet, the EDC has asked South Africa’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to deregister the aircraft‚ which effectively means it would not be able to fly anywhere in the world. The CAA is not opposing the application.

The EDC issued the Guptas with a termination notice on December 13 after they stopped making repayments and breached several loan covenants.

These included the failure by Gupta company Oakbay Investments‚ the corporate guarantor of the loan‚ to furnish the EDC with its annual financial statements.

Atul and his wife, Chetali Gupta, also personally stand surety for the loan. When the loan agreement was signed in 2015, Atul Gupta was listed as chairman of Oakbay but he resigned in October 2017.

The EDC regards this‚ as well as Oakbay’s plans to dispose of its companies Infinity Media and Tegeta‚ as further breaches of the agreement.

Other breaches cited by Cockrell include the delisting from the JSE by Oakbay Investment’s subsidiary Oakbay Resources after the company lost its sponsor and most of its bank accounts were closed.

“That is a material adverse change‚ on any reading‚” Cockrell said.

In an affidavit filed in the court proceedings, Gupta executive Ronica Ragavan said the Guptas were entitled to fly their jet around the world because the bank had unlawfully terminated the agreement.