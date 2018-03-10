Beach storage facilities ready for Splash Fest

Two R5 coins will get you a safe storage box – which also comes with a plug to charge your cellphone – when visiting Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth.

The 40 storage lockers will be made available during the Splash Festival from March 30 to April 2. Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the idea was to have the lockers installed at all municipal bathing beaches. Hobie Beach was being used as the pilot project and if it proved successful the project would be rolled out to other areas.

Street photographer Jonathan Gurare, who works at Hobie Beach, said the municipality should start rolling out more storage lockers across the city. “It is the best thing, as I have to put down heavy bags when taking pictures. “The municipality must put more of these on other beaches because it will make money,” Gurare said. Tourist Mpho Tshabalala welcomed the news of the storage facility but urged the municipality to go further by renting out umbrellas and other beach paraphernalia. The cellphone charging port will be powered by solar energy.