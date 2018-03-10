Anxious wait for Williams
Sentencing postponed as magistrate mulls possibility of jail time
A tense two months lie ahead for disgraced former municipal spin doctor Roland Williams after a Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court magistrate indicated that he was not convinced Williams should remain a free man.
Williams pleaded guilty to fraud after it emerged that he unlawfully claimed nearly R100 000 from his insurance company, Santam Ltd, for a car accident that never happened.
Magistrate Lionel Lindoor said yesterday he was still not ready to sentence Williams as he had not been convinced by either Williams’s defence or the state that he should not impose a direct imprisonment sentence.
“I am still not completely convinced that a term of direct imprisonment is not an appropriate sentence,” Lindoor said.
Williams could face up to 15 years in jail should Lindoor find that he had not offered exceptional circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence.
Williams, in a grey suit and accompanied by his wife Shanhaz, stood nervously in the dock while Lindoor explained his reasons for needing more information before passing sentence.
Lindoor asked that a probation officer’s report be compiled which he said would need to define whether or not Williams was the primary caregiver of his four children, two of whom are from his wife’s previous marriage.
The probation officer would further need to investigate the schooling of the children, where they went to school and what they did after school.
“I am mindful that the duty of the court is to act in the interests of the children,” Lindoor said.
He reiterated that the matter was a serious one and that the interests of society also needed to be considered.
The fact that Williams had not testified or addressed the court showed he did not take it into his confidence, he said.
Previously Williams told the court – through his lawyer Kuban Chetty – that he would be willing to pay back the money he had received from Santam in R2 000 monthly instalments.
Lindoor said he needed more information on Williams’s financial standing, including what he made from his consultancy business, what his profits were and what the needs of the family were.
He also mentioned that Williams’s wife was not employed, saying she was relatively young.
Lindoor said he would require a representative of the complainant, Santam Ltd, to testify on the effects of insurance fraud and how losses were mitigated.
He said for justice to be served, he needed more information.
Williams, along with co-accused Mango Moon Trading – trading as V&R Auto and represented by Renika Rungan – pleaded guilty to insurance fraud earlier this year. The court found that Williams and Renika’s husband, Raven – who was fatally wounded in a shooting a year later – had defrauded Santam Ltd through a combined insurance claim worth more than R115 000 in 2014.
The two concocted a plan to damage Williams’s BMW and lodge a claim with his insurance company, claiming that he had an accident on the MotherwellAddo road on August 18 2014.
Williams’ insurance claim stated he had tried to swerve for a cow in the road causing him to roll the car, after which V&R Auto towed it to their premises.
The following month, R96 400 was paid into Williams’s bank account and R19 404 was paid to V&R Auto for services rendered.
Renika Rungan, on behalf of V&R Auto, was fined R120 000, suspended for five years, and had to pay back the R19 404.
Approached for comment, Williams said he was not ready to speak.
Pre-sentencing proceedings will resume on May 3.