Anxious wait for Williams

Sentencing postponed as magistrate mulls possibility of jail time

A tense two months lie ahead for disgraced former municipal spin doctor Roland Williams after a Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court magistrate indicated that he was not convinced Williams should remain a free man.

Williams pleaded guilty to fraud after it emerged that he unlawfully claimed nearly R100 000 from his insurance company, Santam Ltd, for a car accident that never happened.

Magistrate Lionel Lindoor said yesterday he was still not ready to sentence Williams as he had not been convinced by either Williams’s defence or the state that he should not impose a direct imprisonment sentence.

“I am still not completely convinced that a term of direct imprisonment is not an appropriate sentence,” Lindoor said.

Williams could face up to 15 years in jail should Lindoor find that he had not offered exceptional circumstances to deviate from the prescribed sentence.

Williams, in a grey suit and accompanied by his wife Shanhaz, stood nervously in the dock while Lindoor explained his reasons for needing more information before passing sentence.

Lindoor asked that a probation officer’s report be compiled which he said would need to define whether or not Williams was the primary caregiver of his four children, two of whom are from his wife’s previous marriage.

The probation officer would further need to investigate the schooling of the children, where they went to school and what they did after school.

“I am mindful that the duty of the court is to act in the interests of the children,” Lindoor said.

He reiterated that the matter was a serious one and that the interests of society also needed to be considered.

The fact that Williams had not testified or addressed the court showed he did not take it into his confidence, he said.