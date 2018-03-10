ANC councillor guilty of fraud after NGO swindle

A disgraced ANC ward councillor will be hauled before the party’s integrity commission after being found guilty yesterday of fraud and money laundering – but this does not necessarily mean he will lose his job.

Cutting a lonely figure in the dock of the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court, Bongo Nombiba, the ANC’ s Ward 20 councillor, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering, but acquitted on two charges of corruption.

He had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Passing judgment, magistrate Johannes Claassen said he had found Nombiba deliberately evasive and aggressive at times.

“The accused was extremely evasive, to the extent that I had to warn him of the negative influence this would have.”

Claassen said the two state witnesses had been clear on their evidence. “They stuck to their versions,” he said. Nombiba was arrested by the Hawks in December 2016 and charged with one count of fraud, two counts of corruption and one count of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The court found Nombiba had facilitated a donation from the Ward 20 municipal discretionary fund for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) caring for the elderly.

Nombiba instructed the group to put the request in writing, but to not say how much they were asking for.

The completed and signed request, dated September 15 2014, was directed to Nombiba in his capacity as the ward councillor, and then redirected to the then chief whip of council, Joy Seale. Nombiba motivated the request for a donation of R30 000.

On November 4, the funds were paid by the municipality into the NGO’s Standard Bank account.

Two days later, Nombiba told the NGO’s management the request had been approved.

Nombiba then asked two of the NGO’s members to accompany him to the bank to confirm that the money had been deposited.

Claassen said the state had proved Nombiba had duped the NGO members into handing over R20 000 of the R30 000 the municipality had paid into the account.