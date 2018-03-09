Latest:
News 

Two gunned down in taxi violence

Sikho Ntshobane 0 Comment

Rampant taxi violence has claimed more lives in the Eastern Cape following the gunning down of two people alongside the N2 outside Mthatha on Thursday night.

Mthatha police spokeswoman Captain Dineo Koena confirmed this morning that two victims‚ aged 43 and 28‚ had been fatally shot near the Fort Gale residential suburb around 8pm.

“They were returning to Payne locality near Mthatha‚ where they reside‚ when they were gunned down. Several empty cartridges were retrieved from the scene‚” she said.

The motive for the killings is still unknown. The latest deaths have increased the taxi violence toll in the Eastern Cape to 62.

You May Also Like

Memorial for blast victims

admin 0

Two held after hijacking

Staff writer 0

New Crime Intelligence head and Hawks head will be appointed soon, says Mbalula

Nico Gous 0

Leave a Reply