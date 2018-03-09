Two guns used to kill two Eastern Cape police officers whose bodies were found near Nyanga High School had been stolen from police members in Butterworth and Cala.

And after the two officers were shot dead, the gunmen took their police vehicle and drove about 6km to the Ngcobo police station where they shot dead three more policemen. This was revealed by accused number two, Kwanele Ndlwana‚ 22‚ during the bail hearing of four of the six suspects arrested in connection with the recent massacre of five Ngcobo police members and an off-duty soldier. Ndlwana and his five co-accused – Andani Monco‚ Siphosomzi Tshefu‚ Siphesihle Tatsi‚ Phumzile Mhlatywa and Phuthumile Mancoba – appeared in court yesterday morning for a bail hearing.

However‚ Monco insisted he did not want bail while Mancoba’s Legal Aid representative told the court he was tied up in the regional court and asked for his client’s hearing to be moved to March 19. Ndlwana was the first to take the stand to be cross-examined by senior state prosecutor Nomapha Mvandaba. He explained that the guns used to shoot the first two officers had been taken in Cala and Butterworth from police officers. And after the two police members were killed‚ another gun was taken from them. The case was postponed to March 19 for further evidence on a formal bail hearing. – DispatchLIVE