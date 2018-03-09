Siam Lee bail hearing focus on accused’s businesses
The business dealings of the man accused of the kidnapping and murder of Siam Lee came under the spotlight as the state began its cross-examination in his bail application hearing in the Durban Regional Court yesterday.
The businessman‚ 29, who is facing a raft of charges including rape‚ cannot be named until he pleads to the charges.
He was arrested in January, several days after Lee‚ an escort‚ went missing from the Durban North brothel where she was working.
The state’s prime suspect‚ who faces 16 charges relating to the murder of Lee as well as his alleged interactions with two other women‚ had testified in his evidence in chief that private investigator Brad Nathanson and his team had tortured him during his arrest.
Advocate Martin Krog‚ acting for the accused, described the investigation by the prominent Durban private investigator as “capture”‚ accusing Nathanson and his staff of evidence tampering‚ conducting an illegal search, and an illegal arrest.
However, Nathanson dismissed the claims yesterday as spurious.
Surekha Marimuthu‚ for the state‚ yesterday began the arduous task of wading through the accused’s testimony.
The court heard that the man had a long list of registered companies‚ most of which had fallen dormant as he focused his energies on two ventures‚ one on the production of biofuel and the other on petroleum logistics.
Marimuthu tried to introduce evidence that the man had been fingered in a fraud scam.
Krog objected strenuously, citing that the matter was not included in the charges levelled against his client and were baseless.
The bail application will be heard again in April.