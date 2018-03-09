The business dealings of the man accused of the kidnapping and murder of Siam Lee came under the spotlight as the state began its cross-examination in his bail application hearing in the Durban Regional Court yesterday.

The businessman‚ 29, who is facing a raft of charges including rape‚ cannot be named until he pleads to the charges.

He was arrested in January, several days after Lee‚ an escort‚ went missing from the Durban North brothel where she was working.

The state’s prime suspect‚ who faces 16 charges relating to the murder of Lee as well as his alleged interactions with two other women‚ had testified in his evidence in chief that private investigator Brad Nathanson and his team had tortured him during his arrest.

Advocate Martin Krog‚ acting for the accused, described the investigation by the prominent Durban private investigator as “capture”‚ accusing Nathanson and his staff of evidence tampering‚ conducting an illegal search, and an illegal arrest.