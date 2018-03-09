Omotoso loses bid to have case withdrawn

An attempt to have the case against controversial Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso withdrawn has been rejected by the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Omotoso’s lawyer, Advocate Peter Daubermann, told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday about the rejection.

“The difficulty is we still do not have a copy of the indictment or copies of the docket, which we will take up with the [Directorate of Public Prosecutions],” he said.

Omotoso, in his signature blue suit and clutching a bible, stood briefly in the dock before magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi with his co-accused, Lusanda Solani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28.

Daubermann also represents Solani and Sitho.

The matter was postponed to next month.

All three accused are charged with several offences, including rape, human trafficking and sexual assault.

In stark contrast to his previous appearances, only a small crowd of supporters gathered outside the court.

Prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel asked the court to postpone the matter while the prosecution awaited the authorisation from the NDPP to have the case centralised.

She said a request to have an additional charge of racketeering added would also have to be authorised.