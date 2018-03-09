New bail setback for ‘legal eagle’ Wardle

Lack of documents sees fraud accused’s appeal struck off the roll

For eight months, legal commentator Brenda Wardle has refused a lawyer – citing her superior knowledge – but yesterday she fell short when her application to appeal against her bail refusal was struck off the roll after she arrived without necessary documents.

The now-disgraced legal expert, who became a household name during her international commentary on the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, is accused in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court of defrauding an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013.

She allegedly pretended to be a practising attorney and offered to assist the family in having an imprisoned relative released on parole.

She was charged with fraud after it was found that she was not a legal practising attorney.

In her notice to appeal against her refusal of bail, submitted to the Port Elizabeth High Court, Wardle claimed magistrate Lionel Lindoor had erred in his refusal to grant bail and misinterpreted the law.

Wardle’s appeal was struck off the court roll when she did not submit all the necessary paperwork, including copies of the court record from her second bail application.

Wardle approached the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court in November for a second bail application based on new facts.

The court found there were no new facts and refused her bail again.

In her 31-page appeal, Wardle claimed policemen had lied, members of the media were mocking her and her ill health had been ignored.

She said she had been treated like the village idiot and denied access to law books she needed to conduct her defence. Wardle claimed the court was biased and sided with the state rather than being impartial.