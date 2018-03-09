New bail setback for ‘legal eagle’ Wardle
Lack of documents sees fraud accused’s appeal struck off the roll
For eight months, legal commentator Brenda Wardle has refused a lawyer – citing her superior knowledge – but yesterday she fell short when her application to appeal against her bail refusal was struck off the roll after she arrived without necessary documents.
The now-disgraced legal expert, who became a household name during her international commentary on the Oscar Pistorius murder trial, is accused in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court of defrauding an Eastern Cape family out of more than R500 000 between April 2009 and August 2013.
She allegedly pretended to be a practising attorney and offered to assist the family in having an imprisoned relative released on parole.
She was charged with fraud after it was found that she was not a legal practising attorney.
In her notice to appeal against her refusal of bail, submitted to the Port Elizabeth High Court, Wardle claimed magistrate Lionel Lindoor had erred in his refusal to grant bail and misinterpreted the law.
Wardle’s appeal was struck off the court roll when she did not submit all the necessary paperwork, including copies of the court record from her second bail application.
Wardle approached the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court in November for a second bail application based on new facts.
The court found there were no new facts and refused her bail again.
In her 31-page appeal, Wardle claimed policemen had lied, members of the media were mocking her and her ill health had been ignored.
She said she had been treated like the village idiot and denied access to law books she needed to conduct her defence. Wardle claimed the court was biased and sided with the state rather than being impartial.
She claimed the court had dismissed evidence in the affidavits submitted and misapplied the law.
Wardle also said that Lindoor had failed to consider that she had proved that she was a law-abiding citizen who had authored books.
“The learned regional magistrate failed to view, assess and weigh the further evidence . . . and he demonstrated clear bias in favour of the state,” she claimed.
Wardle’s application read: “Throughout the proceedings of the bail application on new facts, the state was adamant no new facts were in existence and they further (arrogantly at that) advanced that they would place new facts before the court, something not provided for by legislation.”
Wardle also pleaded poverty in her application, saying she had shown that she was a pauper who needed to be gainfully employed to resolve her financial woes.
She further outlined that she was not offered access to law books, her personal laptop, a phone or court documents among other things.
“The learned regional magistrate knows first-hand yet chose to ignore the fact that the offers for help from the state were from sweaty, biased, limp, extended hands of friendship,” she said.
Wardle has stood firm in her desire to represent herself despite Lindoor at one stage reminding her of the adage that “a man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client”.
It is not, however, the end of the road for Wardle’s attempt at appealing against her bail refusal.
She can approach the high court again with a notice to appeal once she has all the necessary document.
She will appear again in the Commercial Crimes Court on March 22 for the start of her trial.