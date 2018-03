Police are asking for public help to find escapee, Enrich Ruiters, 24, who escaped from Kareedouw Police Station on Thursday.

Ruiters was allegedly on his way to the holding cells when he managed to flee from the police, after he appeared in a periodical court for an assault case.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer Barnard Meyer at 042 288 7100/28.