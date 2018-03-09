Kareedouw escapee found

Enrich Ruiters, 24, who escaped from Kareedouw Police Station on Thursday was apprehended by police Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the police acted on information received about the whereabouts of Ruiters, who was allegedly hiding in a house in Woodlands, Stormsriver.

“Several stolen items were also confiscated from Ruiters shack. We believe he may be linked to two outstanding cases that were opened last month, of theft out of a motor vehicle and house breaking and theft.” Nkohli said.

Nkohli added that Ruiters is to be charged for possession of stolen property with a possibility of additional charges of house breaking and theft and theft out of motor vehicle.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, John Lebok commended the media for their role in the swift apprehension of the suspect .

“Media plays a crucial role in assisting the police in our fight against crime.” Lebok said.