Implant therapy first for Provincial patients

In a public sector first for the Eastern Cape, three prostate cancer patients have received brachytherapy treatment.

The procedures – used to treat cancer by inserting a radioactive implant close to or in affected tissue – were carried out at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital last week.

Livingstone and Provincial hospitals chief executive Thulane Madonsela said patients with early prostate cancer could be assisted with this treatment.

Patients’ time and travel costs would be reduced as they would otherwise have had to receive daily radiotherapy for seven weeks.

Madonsela said: “Until last week this treatment was not done at state hospitals.

“Only patients with medical aid could access it, as it was only available at private hospitals.”

Brachytherapy will also relieve some of the burden on the radiation machine at Livingstone Hospital, where 7 827 patients were treated using just a single machine last year.

Three hundred patients are waiting for radiation, with the waiting list four to five months long.

Bard Medical sponsored the radioactive seeds for the three patients.