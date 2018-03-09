Committee wants certificate from ill Myeni

Parliament’s public enterprises committee is still waiting for a medical certificate from former South African Airways (SAA) board chairwoman Dudu Myeni to explain why she could not appear before the committee on Wednesday.

“I did not get any SMS that says there is anything that the secretary has received‚” committee chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho said yesterday.

Rantho did not want to elaborate on the illness‚ but said Myeni could drive down to Cape Town. “She has been given a directive by her doctor not to fly. That is the only thing I can say.”

On Wednesday‚ Rantho said: “If the committee were to fly to Johannesburg to accommodate Myeni‚ this would set a bad precedent.”

Rantho told the committee on Wednesday she could not share the details of Myeni’s illness in public.