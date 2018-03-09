Bunking councillors exposed in report

Lungisa tops list of offenders who missed several committee meetings

The ANC’s Andile Lungisa failed to attend a single Nelson Mandela Bay committee meeting in his first 10 months as a councillor. He topped the list of council offenders who bunked a number of standing committee meetings between August 2016 and June last year.

The others are Samantha Beynon (DA), Thoko Tshangela (UDM), Lodewyk Gallant (DA) and Litho Suka (ANC), who reportedly attended only half of some of the sittings they were required to.

According to the metro’s annual report for the 2016-17 financial year, Lungisa failed to attend a single human settlements portfolio meeting. According to the report:

Beynon attended only 50% of the sports, recreation, arts and culture committee meetings over the period. However, she attended all the economic development portfolio meetings;

Tshangela attended only 33% of the municipal public accounts committee meetings and half of the sports, recreation, arts and culture sittings;

Gallant pitched for only half of the budget and treasury meetings; and

Suka attended only half of the infrastructure and engineering meetings. He has, however, been ill for an extended period.

The rest of the city councillors recorded excellent attendance, ranging between 80% and 100%.

Lungisa, who previously served on the infrastructure and engineering committee, denied missing all the meetings, claiming he had been absent from only one.

“The person who wrote that my attendance was 0% is crazy,” he said.

“Only three meetings were scheduled since I was deployed and I attended two.”

Lungisa said he could not attend the third meeting as he had to attend a community meeting in Ward 48, in Uitenhage.

“I am a political commissar of the ANC,” he said.

“It is not mandatory for me to attend committee meetings, especially if there is another programme that clashes with the committee.”

However, human settlements committee chairman Nqaba Bhanga said Lungisa had not attended any committee meetings in the 2016-17 year.