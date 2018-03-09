Berry murderers sentenced to life imprisonment

The two men found guilty of murdering Sean “Nako” Berry in June 2016 have been sentenced to life behind bars.

Gregory Malie, 34, and Sherwin Grootboom, 25, were sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Liesel Landman said they had neither accepted responsibility for the murder, nor shown any remorse.

They were both sentenced to life for murder, 10 years for attempted murder, 15 years for illegal possession of firearm and three years for illegal possession of ammunition.

The sentences will not run concurrently.