Matter still being probed, prosecutions director tells portfolio committees

More people might be arrested in connection with state capture allegations‚ National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams said yesterday. “The matter is still the subject of an investigation,” he said.

“If the investigation ultimately warrants that more people must be added as accused persons or be charged separately‚ then that process will take place.”

Abrahams was addressing parliament’s portfolio committees on justice and police in a combined sitting in Cape Town‚ along with Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata.

He said there was prima facie evidence against those who had been charged.

Justice committee chairman Dr Mathole Motshekga said they were unhappy with the feedback.

The committees will set down a new date and invite Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula and Justice Minister Michael Masutha.

“When we came here‚ we wanted to identify stumbling blocks‚ obstacles‚ and help to remove them so that the DPCI [Hawks] and NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] can go and ensure that there is action that is credible,” Motshekga said.

“The feeling is that we are not getting anywhere.” Abrahams said the NPA would apply to have the suspects in state capture investigations extradited.

However‚ this limited the cases in which the suspects could be heard.

“If‚ for example‚ we apply for the extradition of suspects in the Estina matter‚ then we are only bound to try them in respect of the Estina matter and we can’t charge them in respect of other matters they are potentially linked to,” he said.

Abrahams and Matakata were summoned to appear in parliament following allegations that the NPA was hindering the Hawks’ investigations of state capture.

Abrahams denied this and said the prosecuting authority did not drag its feet.