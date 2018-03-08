Protest follows eviction of shack dwellers

Kwanoxolo residents took to the streets in protest yesterday after being evicted from the homes they had built on illegally occupied land.

Protesters outside the George Botha Community Centre were burning tyres and chanting: “Where do we go?”

The families, who live in Ward 38, said they had built the shacks on open land as they were tired of being backyard dwellers, renting from others.

According to Nelson Mandela Bay housing political head Nqaba Bhanga, the families had occupied the land illegally.

One of the evicted residents, Vuyokazi Mangunyane, said she had been on the waiting list for an RDP house for more than five years and was tired of empty promises.

She said: “Since 2013 they have promised us houses. We decided to invade because we also want to be recognised and get an RDP house.”

“We’ve been renting in backyards for a long time and we also want houses of our own.”