Ore-dump spraying guzzles water

Transnet uses three million litres of municipal water a month to dampen manganese at its two export terminals in the Port Elizabeth harbour.

The startling figure emerged yesterday – with Nelson Mandela Bay’s dams at a combined level of 25.87%, and a week away from the date on which the Eastern Cape is set to be declared a drought disaster zone – after questions were put to the parastatal.

The dampening is to prevent manganese dust pollution which has angered harbour tenants and affected residents.

The date for the terminals to be moved to Ngqura has been set for 2023. But even once there, with the proximity of vulnerable African penguin colonies and water scarcity likely to continue, the issue is a fraught one.

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) acting manager Andile Bono said it used 3 000 kilolitres of municipal water a month at the harbour spraying water on the ore as it passed through its different phases of being offloaded from train wagons and trucks, stockpiled and loaded onto client ships.

It paid a rate of R33.50/kl, which was geared to include TPT’s maintenance and sewage requirements, he said.

The monthly manganese water bill ranged from R100 500 to R230 892 when high volumes of ore were processed.

Bono said rainwater harvesting and borehole water were being investigated as alternatives, but “100% municipal water only” was being used at present.