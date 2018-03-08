Minister foresees millions of jobs in art

About 11 million jobs could be created in the creative arts industry by 2030, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

“Many people know what the mining and agriculture sectors contribute to the GDP of the country – however, few people know and understand what the creative industry brings to GDP.

“Eleven million more jobs will be created in 2030,” Mthethwa said.

He was addressing academics, politicians and artists who gathered at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday for the two-day international conference of the South African Cultural Observatory (Saco).

Mthethwa said that in 2013 the sector had experienced a 6.7% rise in employment and urged delegates to look beyond the celebration of art and culture.

“We recognise the potential of culture and creative industry as a social transformative sector that provides jobs, drives innovation and allows many young people to make a living,” he said.

The department conceptualised the establishment of Saco as part of the Mzansi Golden strategy.

The purpose was to provide the government with information to assess the scope, composition and potential for creative economy.

“For too long the contribution [of] arts and culture has been under-appreciated,” Mthethwa said.

Under the theme, “Beyond the creative economy”, delegates – some from overseas – will deliberate critical ways of influencing the direction of the creative economy of South Africa and the world.

“South Africa’s resilience, diversity and creativity have been pivotal for our development over the centuries.