Recalled cold meat, suspected of being contaminated with Listeriosis, will be transported and dumped at a highly hazardous waste site 300km from Nelson Mandela Bay in Berlin near East London.

Municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki confirmed on Thursday morning the waste site, operated by Compass Waste, had been approved for the safe disposal of products potentially contaminated with Listeriosis.

“These products have been classified as hazardous and landfill sites are prohibited from taking them as they are considered infectious,” he said.

“At the Compass Waste Site the food will be subjected to a heat treatment sterilisation process called autoclaving,” he said.

The ash of autoclaved products is disposed through a special hazardous waste process at the site.

Meanwhile, officials estimate a whopping 4 000 tons of recalled cold meat from around the country will be sent to hazardous dump sites according to EnviroServ Waste Management’s Dr Johan Schoonrad‚ a treatment and disposal specialist.

On Sunday‚ the National Consumer Commission recalled Enterprise polony‚ russians and frankfurters as well as Rainbow Chicken Polony‚ due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria at the factories that produce this food.

At least 180 patients have died from listeriosis‚ linked to bacteria at the Enterprise processed meat factory in Polokwane.

Consumers have been advised to return meats to retailers to dispose of.

EnviroServ is one of the waste companies that has made a bid to Tiger Brands and Rainbow Chicken Limited to help dispose of recalled cold meats.

Late on Wednesday afternoon‚ the Department of Environmental Affairs gave an exemption to waste management companies to dispose the meat in hazardous waste landfills rather than in medical waste sites.

“Usually infectious products are classified as medical waste‚” said Schoonrad.

However‚ Schoonrad said‚ medical waste facilities in South Africa are not designed to deal with so much waste. He said waste companies had been waiting for permission to dispose of the polony without classifying it as a medical waste product.

The department of environmental affairs letter to waste companies reads: “The receiving waste site must undertake a risk assessment and submit a risk management plan to the department demonstrating that the proposed management option will ensure that the waste in managed in such a way that it no longer poses a risk to human and animal health or the environment.” The letter is signed by department of environmental affairs chief director in hazardous waste management and licencing.

“Four thousand tons is not substantial for a hazardous site‚” said Schoonrad‚ saying a disposal would only take a few days.

A hazardous site has strict access control unlike a municipal landfill‚ he said.

Schoonrad said EnviroServ’s proposed plan was to collect the meat‚ cover it with lime and then bury it. “Lime is caustic and will break down the bacteria’s cell wall“. Schoonrad said the listeria would be far easier to treat with lime than fungi that had spores and could send germs back into the environment.

Consumers have been advised by microbiologists not to throw away cold meats but to return them to retailers‚ even without a till slip.

Those who cannot reach retailers should burn the polony to avoid the listeria bacteria spreading from the dustbin into the environment.

Using WhatsApp? Join our WhatsApp community to get your free daily news brief and breaking news alerts on your phone! Simply add HeraldLIVE’s number, +27 66 354 7020, as a contact to your phone. You will not be able to receive our WhatsApp updates unless we’re a contact. Then send us a WhatsApp message with your name, surname and the word NEWS. For more information click here.