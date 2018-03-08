Help for athlete after gruesome chainsaw attack

Generous South Africans are starting to dig into their pockets to help promising triathlon competitor Mhlengi Gwala pay for his medical treatment after a gruesome attack on him by criminals wielding a chainsaw.

Police are searching for three suspects.

Gwala, 27, managed to drag himself to safety after he was attacked while training in the vicinity of the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The attackers had dragged him into a bushy area‚ where they attempted to sever his leg with the chainsaw.

Police spokesman LieutenantColonel Thulani Gwala said a case of attempted murder had been opened at the Umbilo police station.